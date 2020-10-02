Global Daily Fantasy Sports (CVE:DFS) Stock Price Down 9.5%

Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc (CVE:DFS)’s share price dropped 9.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 132,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 489,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 million and a PE ratio of -10.18.

About Global Daily Fantasy Sports (CVE:DFS)

Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc operates in daily fantasy sports (DFS) industry. It offers DFS software and network, which enables its licensed customers to offer a customized and branded DFS product to their end users. The company was formerly known as Lariat Energy Ltd. and changed its name to Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc in June 2016.

