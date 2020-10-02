Global Water Resources Inc (GWR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on October 30th

Global Water Resources Inc (TSE:GWR) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th.

Shares of TSE GWR traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$14.60. 1,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 365.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.71. Global Water Resources has a twelve month low of C$13.00 and a twelve month high of C$19.99.

Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$13.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.09 million. Equities research analysts predict that Global Water Resources will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 55,000 people in 21,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

