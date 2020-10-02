Global Water Resources Inc (TSE:GWR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Global Water Resources Inc (TSE:GWR) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th.

GWR stock traded down C$0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching C$14.60. 1,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$14.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.71. The company has a market capitalization of $329.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 365.00. Global Water Resources has a twelve month low of C$13.00 and a twelve month high of C$19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.00, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$13.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.09 million. On average, analysts forecast that Global Water Resources will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 55,000 people in 21,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

