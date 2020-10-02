Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $139.28 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) to post sales of $139.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Glu Mobile’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $132.50 million to $161.00 million. Glu Mobile reported sales of $120.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glu Mobile will report full year sales of $556.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $543.00 million to $600.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $592.87 million, with estimates ranging from $560.20 million to $630.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Glu Mobile.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $182.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.46 million. Glu Mobile had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. Glu Mobile’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GLUU shares. BidaskClub raised Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.80 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.07.

In other Glu Mobile news, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 229,981 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total transaction of $1,752,455.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,965,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,219,000 after buying an additional 1,108,100 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,817,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,004,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,310,000 after buying an additional 113,140 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 16,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,381,000. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLUU stock opened at $7.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.27, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.21. Glu Mobile has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $10.85.

Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

