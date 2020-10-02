GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of GoHealth in a report on Sunday, August 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of GoHealth in a report on Monday, August 10th. They set a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of GoHealth in a report on Thursday, August 20th. William Blair started coverage on shares of GoHealth in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of GoHealth from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.30.

Shares of NASDAQ GOCO opened at $13.72 on Thursday. GoHealth has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $26.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.36.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $127.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.21 million. As a group, analysts expect that GoHealth will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace to enhance access to healthcare in the United States. The company, through its platform, offer various health insurance policies, including Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, Medicare prescription drug plans, and Medicare special needs plans; and individual and family, dental, vision, and other related plans.

