Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $70.48 Million

Equities research analysts expect Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) to announce $70.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Golar LNG Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $74.68 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $64.06 million. Golar LNG Partners reported sales of $74.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $282.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $266.85 million to $296.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $281.71 million, with estimates ranging from $260.94 million to $294.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Golar LNG Partners.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. Golar LNG Partners had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 10.90%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.44.

Golar LNG Partners stock opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.38 million, a PE ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.96. Golar LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $10.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average of $2.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMLP. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Golar LNG Partners by 16.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,137 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 24,504 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Golar LNG Partners by 48.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,595 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 141,833 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Golar LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in Golar LNG Partners by 95.8% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 51,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Golar LNG Partners in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Partners Company Profile

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

