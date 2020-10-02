Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) a €86.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BEI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €91.00 ($107.06) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays set a €114.00 ($134.12) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Independent Research set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, HSBC set a €116.00 ($136.47) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €97.18 ($114.33).

BEI stock opened at €97.34 ($114.52) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €96.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of €95.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The stock has a market cap of $22.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11. Beiersdorf has a 52-week low of €77.62 ($91.32) and a 52-week high of €109.20 ($128.47).

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

