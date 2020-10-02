Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Unilever (AMS:UNIA) a €61.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on Unilever (AMS:UNIA) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UNIA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on Unilever and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on Unilever and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Unilever and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Unilever and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.50 ($61.76) price objective on Unilever and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Unilever has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €51.33 ($60.39).

Unilever has a 52 week low of €42.10 ($49.53) and a 52 week high of €52.29 ($61.52).

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

