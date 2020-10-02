Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on WuXi AppTec (OTCMKTS:WUXIF)

Research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of WuXi AppTec (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS WUXIF opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. WuXi AppTec has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $15.75.

WuXi AppTec Company Profile

WuXi AppTec Co, Ltd. provides research and manufacturing services to discover, develop, and manufacture small molecule drugs, and cell and gene therapies in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through, China-Based Laboratory Services, U.S.-Based Laboratory Services, Clinical Research and Other CRO Services, CMO/CDMO Services, and Other segments.

