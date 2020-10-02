Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €102.00 Price Target for Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3)

Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HEN3. Barclays set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Nord/LB set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued a sell rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €83.50 ($98.24).

HEN3 opened at €89.84 ($105.69) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €87.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €81.54. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 1 year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 1 year high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

