Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €123.00 Price Target for Siemens (FRA:SIE)

Goldman Sachs Group set a €123.00 ($144.71) target price on Siemens (FRA:SIE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Independent Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Barclays set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siemens has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €128.18 ($150.80).

Shares of FRA:SIE opened at €106.66 ($125.48) on Tuesday. Siemens has a 1-year low of €101.40 ($119.29) and a 1-year high of €133.39 ($156.93). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €116.14 and a 200 day moving average price of €99.36.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

