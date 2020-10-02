Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€45.00” Price Target for Lanxess (ETR:LXS)

Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Lanxess (ETR:LXS) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Baader Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Independent Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €55.13 ($64.85).

Lanxess stock opened at €48.00 ($56.47) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €49.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €45.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.81, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83. Lanxess has a fifty-two week low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a fifty-two week high of €64.58 ($75.98).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

