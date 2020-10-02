Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Nomura lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.05.

GT stock opened at $8.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.09. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $17.20.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 37,500.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,326.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 53.4% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter worth $110,000. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

