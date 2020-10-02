Graco (NYSE:GGG) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Graco (NYSE:GGG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GGG. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Graco from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Graco from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $61.55 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.62. Graco has a 52 week low of $38.43 and a 52 week high of $62.17.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. Graco had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $366.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.13 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Graco will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.84%.

In related news, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 184,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $10,005,810.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,164 shares in the company, valued at $20,717,110.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela F. Wordell sold 4,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $243,311.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,997 shares in the company, valued at $867,837.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 471,379 shares of company stock valued at $26,047,644 over the last quarter. 4.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 54.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,215,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,877,000 after buying an additional 2,188,051 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Graco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,231,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,691,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,174,000 after acquiring an additional 361,935 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,612,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,375,000 after acquiring an additional 345,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Port Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 77.2% in the second quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 736,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,356,000 after purchasing an additional 320,892 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

