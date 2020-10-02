Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Analysts expect Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gray Television’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.72. Gray Television posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 54.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gray Television will report full year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $2.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gray Television.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Gray Television had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $451.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

Gray Television stock opened at $13.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.87 and a 200-day moving average of $13.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Gray Television has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $23.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gray Television during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,013,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television in the second quarter worth about $224,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 2.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 600,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,381,000 after purchasing an additional 17,116 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 1.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 772,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,777,000 after purchasing an additional 11,949 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the second quarter worth approximately $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

