Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) will announce earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Green Plains’ earnings. Green Plains reported earnings of ($1.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 75.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Green Plains.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.48. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $417.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.00 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GPRE shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Green Plains from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine lowered Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Green Plains from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

In other news, CEO Todd A. Becker bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,595 shares in the company, valued at $6,778,816. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James D. Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $64,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 105,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,267.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 30,415 shares of company stock valued at $421,300. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Green Plains during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Green Plains by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Green Plains by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 262.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the period.

GPRE stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $15.44. 967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,732. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.81 and a 200-day moving average of $10.01. Green Plains has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $17.76. The firm has a market cap of $546.20 million, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

