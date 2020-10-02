Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) vs. UTZ Brands (OTCMKTS:UTZ) Financial Survey

UTZ Brands (NYSE:UTZ) and Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

UTZ Brands has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greencore Group has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

UTZ Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Greencore Group pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. UTZ Brands pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Greencore Group pays out 21.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Greencore Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares UTZ Brands and Greencore Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UTZ Brands N/A N/A $7.97 million $0.40 45.00 Greencore Group $1.85 billion 0.32 $135.32 million $0.81 6.58

Greencore Group has higher revenue and earnings than UTZ Brands. Greencore Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UTZ Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares UTZ Brands and Greencore Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UTZ Brands N/A 0.71% 0.69% Greencore Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.6% of UTZ Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for UTZ Brands and Greencore Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UTZ Brands 0 2 2 0 2.50 Greencore Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

UTZ Brands currently has a consensus target price of $18.25, suggesting a potential upside of 1.39%. Given UTZ Brands’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe UTZ Brands is more favorable than Greencore Group.

Summary

Greencore Group beats UTZ Brands on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

UTZ Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on searching for a business in the consumer goods industry and related sectors.

Greencore Group Company Profile

Greencore Group plc manufactures and sells various convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom. The company provides sandwiches, sushi, salads, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts. It also trades in Irish ingredients; and invests in properties. The company sells its products through grocery and other retailers, including supermarkets, as well as convenience stores. Greencore Group plc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

