Gregor M. Dornau Sells 932 Shares of Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) Stock

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) EVP Gregor M. Dornau sold 932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $13,998.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 460,610 shares in the company, valued at $6,918,362.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

OBCI opened at $15.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 3.53. Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $22.55. The firm has a market cap of $146.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.73.

Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ocean Bio-Chem had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,520,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ocean Bio-Chem

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, and waxes; enzyme fuel treatments; private label products; motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, poles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.

