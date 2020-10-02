Greif (NYSE:GEF) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greif (NYSE:GEF) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

GEF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Greif from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. BofA Securities upgraded Greif from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded Greif from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America upgraded Greif from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Greif from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.57.

Greif stock opened at $35.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Greif has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $50.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.41 and its 200 day moving average is $34.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Greif had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Greif’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Greif will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In related news, SVP Ole G. Rosgaard purchased 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.97 per share, with a total value of $249,547.50. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,097.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 60.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 20,881 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 1.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 107.2% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 284,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,851,000 after purchasing an additional 147,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Greif in the first quarter worth approximately $1,777,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

