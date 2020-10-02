Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $345.97 Million

Equities analysts expect Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) to post sales of $345.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Groupon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $303.53 million to $372.18 million. Groupon posted sales of $495.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Groupon will report full year sales of $1.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $975.95 million, with estimates ranging from $867.25 million to $1.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Groupon.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The coupon company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.97) by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $395.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.27 million. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 27.35% and a negative net margin of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on GRPN. Wedbush upped their price target on Groupon from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Groupon from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.44.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Groupon by 83.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 26,511 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 12,097 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Groupon during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Groupon by 232,500.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,326 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Groupon in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Groupon in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GRPN traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,177. The company has a market cap of $610.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.19. Groupon has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $63.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.36 and its 200 day moving average is $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

