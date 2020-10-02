Guggenheim Upgrades Snap (NYSE:SNAP) to “Buy”

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $28.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $22.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Snap from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on Snap from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $28.50 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Snap from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on Snap from $21.50 to $27.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.69.

SNAP opened at $26.78 on Monday. Snap has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $27.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a PE ratio of -34.78 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 5.99.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). Snap had a negative return on equity of 49.08% and a negative net margin of 57.18%. The firm had revenue of $454.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joanna Coles sold 5,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $143,951.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,712.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 88,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $1,898,754.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,450,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,486,582.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,519,084 shares of company stock worth $100,661,251 in the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 11.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 109,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 11,076 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 13.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 28.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,185,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,098,000 after buying an additional 261,914 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 23.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 10,130 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 11.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,266,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,290,000 after buying an additional 815,953 shares during the period. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

