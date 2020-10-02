Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on HBB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hamilton Beach Brands from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded Hamilton Beach Brands from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Hamilton Beach Brands alerts:

Shares of Hamilton Beach Brands stock opened at $19.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $267.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.25 and its 200-day moving average is $13.57. Hamilton Beach Brands has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $22.99.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 55.16% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $138.30 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Hamilton Beach Brands will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is a positive change from Hamilton Beach Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 20.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBB. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 147,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

About Hamilton Beach Brands

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer, commercial, specialty small appliance, and specialty retail market in the United States and internationally. It designs, markets, and distributes a range of small branded electric household and specialty housewares small appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels under the Hamilton Beach Commercial and Proctor Silex Commercial brands.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.