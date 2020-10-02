Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Hanesbrands from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Hanesbrands from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays raised shares of Hanesbrands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.35.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $15.95 on Monday. Hanesbrands has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $16.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.94.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.62. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 55.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Elizabeth Ziegler sold 12,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $205,857.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,051.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

