HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Rating Increased to Outperform at CSFB

CSFB upgraded shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.00.

OTCMKTS:HVRRY opened at $76.92 on Tuesday. HANNOVER RUECK/S has a one year low of $56.15 and a one year high of $104.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.64.

HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. HANNOVER RUECK/S had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that HANNOVER RUECK/S will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HANNOVER RUECK/S Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

