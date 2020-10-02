Hapag-Lloyd (ETR:HLAG) Given a €58.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Hapag-Lloyd (ETR:HLAG) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €42.50 ($50.00) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.29 ($56.81) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Hapag-Lloyd has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €41.97 ($49.38).

Get Hapag-Lloyd alerts:

Hapag-Lloyd stock opened at €46.70 ($54.94) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion and a PE ratio of 16.14. Hapag-Lloyd has a twelve month low of €41.85 ($49.24) and a twelve month high of €186.60 ($219.53). The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of €49.20 and a 200-day moving average of €72.91.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo comprising pharmaceuticals.

Read More: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hapag-Lloyd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.