HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) Plans $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 13th.
NASDAQ:HONE opened at $8.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.21. HarborOne Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $11.20.
HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $68.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.10 million. On average, analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.
HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile
HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.
