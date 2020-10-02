HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) Plans $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 13th.

NASDAQ:HONE opened at $8.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.21. HarborOne Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $11.20.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $68.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.10 million. On average, analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HONE. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of HarborOne Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

