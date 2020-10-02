Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HRMY. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Sunday, September 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of HRMY stock opened at $32.77 on Thursday. Harmony Biosciences has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $47.37.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo acquired 132,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,180,072.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,277,300 shares in the company, valued at $102,655,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jack Nielsen acquired 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 138,296 shares of company stock valued at $3,380,687.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients living with rare neurological disorders. Its lead product includes WAKIX (pitolisant) for the treatment of pediatric patients suffering from narcolepsy. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc was formerly known as Harmony Biosciences II, Inc and changed its name to Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc in February 2020.

