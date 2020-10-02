Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Several other research analysts have also commented on HRMY. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Sunday, September 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of HRMY stock opened at $32.77 on Thursday. Harmony Biosciences has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $47.37.
About Harmony Biosciences
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients living with rare neurological disorders. Its lead product includes WAKIX (pitolisant) for the treatment of pediatric patients suffering from narcolepsy. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc was formerly known as Harmony Biosciences II, Inc and changed its name to Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc in February 2020.
