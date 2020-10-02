Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, August 14th.
Shares of NASDAQ HCAP opened at $3.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.01. Harvest Capital Credit has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 19.44 and a current ratio of 19.44.
In other Harvest Capital Credit news, CEO Joseph A. Jolson bought 8,909 shares of Harvest Capital Credit stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $35,546.91. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $119,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph A. Jolson bought 11,848 shares of Harvest Capital Credit stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $47,392.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 27,173 shares of company stock valued at $108,512. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Harvest Capital Credit stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Harvest Capital Credit at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Harvest Capital Credit Company Profile
Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.
