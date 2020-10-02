Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAP opened at $3.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.01. Harvest Capital Credit has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 19.44 and a current ratio of 19.44.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 million. Harvest Capital Credit had a negative net margin of 46.26% and a positive return on equity of 5.29%. On average, analysts forecast that Harvest Capital Credit will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Harvest Capital Credit news, CEO Joseph A. Jolson bought 8,909 shares of Harvest Capital Credit stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $35,546.91. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $119,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph A. Jolson bought 11,848 shares of Harvest Capital Credit stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $47,392.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 27,173 shares of company stock valued at $108,512. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Harvest Capital Credit stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Harvest Capital Credit at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harvest Capital Credit Company Profile

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

