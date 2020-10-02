HC Wainwright Cuts Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Price Target to $19.00

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) had its target price decreased by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.23% from the company’s current price.

MESO has been the subject of several other research reports. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Mesoblast from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.21.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MESO opened at $18.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -25.46 and a beta of 3.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Mesoblast has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $21.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.66 and its 200-day moving average is $12.35.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 million. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 15.49% and a negative net margin of 242.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mesoblast will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MESO. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Mesoblast in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Mesoblast during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Mesoblast by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Mesoblast by 528.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 14,841 shares during the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.