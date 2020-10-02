HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $45.90

HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.90 and traded as high as $50.49. HCI Group shares last traded at $49.29, with a volume of 43,130 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised HCI Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Get HCI Group alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $392.70 million, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.68.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $80.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.32 million. HCI Group had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 8.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that HCI Group Inc will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. HCI Group’s payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in HCI Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in HCI Group in the first quarter worth $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HCI Group in the second quarter worth $134,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in HCI Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in HCI Group by 15.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. 61.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HCI Group (NYSE:HCI)

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.