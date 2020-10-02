Head to Head Comparison: Diguang International Development (OTCMKTS:DGNG) versus MICT (OTCMKTS:MICT)

Diguang International Development (OTCMKTS:DGNG) and MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Diguang International Development has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MICT has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

3.7% of MICT shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of MICT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Diguang International Development and MICT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diguang International Development N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MICT $480,000.00 109.45 -$4.22 million N/A N/A

Diguang International Development has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MICT.

Profitability

This table compares Diguang International Development and MICT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diguang International Development N/A N/A N/A MICT N/A -1,940.02% -30.86%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Diguang International Development and MICT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diguang International Development 0 0 0 0 N/A MICT 0 0 1 0 3.00

MICT has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 52.28%. Given MICT’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MICT is more favorable than Diguang International Development.

Summary

MICT beats Diguang International Development on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diguang International Development

Diguang International Development Co., Ltd. engages in the design, production, and distribution of small to medium-sized light emitting diode and cold cathode fluorescent lamp backlights primarily for large and medium sized companies. The company offers backlights for liquid crystal displays in various applications, such as color displays for cell phones, car televisions and navigation systems, digital cameras, televisions, computer displays, camcorders, PDAs, DVDs, CD and MP3/MP4 players, and appliance displays, as well as for indoor and outdoor lighting, and home and office use. It sells its products to customers primarily in Taiwan, Hong Kong, North America, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia, and China Mainland. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China. Diguang International Development Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of Sino Olympics Industrial Limited.

About MICT

MICT, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rugged mobile computing devices comprising tablets and on-board-computers that provide fleet operators and field workforces with computing solutions for challenging work environments, such as extreme temperatures, repeated vibrations, or dirty and wet or dusty conditions. The company's portable tablets enhance workforce productivity by offering computing power and communication capabilities that provide fleet operators with visibility into vehicle location, fuel usage, speed, and mileage; and manage the drivers in various aspects, such as driver identification, reporting hours worked, customer/organization working procedures and protocols, route management and navigation based on tasks and time schedule. It also provides SmartHub, which provides consumers with services, such as driver recognition, identifying and preventing driver fatigue, recognizing driver behavior, preventive maintenance, fuel efficiency, and a driver assistance system; and third party telematics service providers, a platform to offer services, such as Hours of Service. The company's products are used in and/or targeted to a range of mobile resource management industry sectors, including haulage and distribution, public transportation, construction, service industries, municipalities, and public safety services. It primarily serves application service providers, and solution providers specializing in the mobile resource management markets in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Micronet Enertec Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to MICT, Inc. in July 2018. MICT, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Montvale, New Jersey.

