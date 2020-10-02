Head-To-Head Comparison: First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) & E*TRADE Financial (OTCMKTS:ETFC)

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) and E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get First Northern Community Bancorp alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for First Northern Community Bancorp and E*TRADE Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Northern Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A E*TRADE Financial 0 11 1 0 2.08

E*TRADE Financial has a consensus target price of $47.17, indicating a potential downside of 4.25%. Given E*TRADE Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe E*TRADE Financial is more favorable than First Northern Community Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

First Northern Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, E*TRADE Financial has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.0% of First Northern Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.3% of E*TRADE Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of First Northern Community Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of E*TRADE Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Northern Community Bancorp and E*TRADE Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Northern Community Bancorp 23.22% 11.44% 0.93% E*TRADE Financial 28.69% 14.59% 1.32%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Northern Community Bancorp and E*TRADE Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Northern Community Bancorp $56.19 million 1.89 $14.72 million N/A N/A E*TRADE Financial $2.89 billion 3.77 $955.00 million $4.03 12.22

E*TRADE Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First Northern Community Bancorp.

Summary

E*TRADE Financial beats First Northern Community Bancorp on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Northern Community Bancorp Company Profile

First Northern Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Northern Bank of Dixon that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company accepts demand, interest-bearing transaction, savings and money market, and time deposits. Its loan products commercial, commercial real estate, agriculture, residential mortgage, residential construction, and consumer loans. The company also offers credit cards; investment and brokerage services; alternative investment products, and fiduciary and other financial services; and equipment leasing, merchant card processing, payroll, and international banking services through third parties. In addition, it provides issues cashier's checks; sells travelers' checks; rents safe deposit boxes; and provides other customary banking services. The company operates 10 full service branches located in the cities of Auburn, Davis, Dixon, Fairfield, Roseville, Sacramento, Vacaville, West Sacramento, Winters, and Woodland; a satellite banking office inside a retirement community in the city of Davis; residential mortgage loan offices in Davis and Sonoma; and a commercial loan office in the Contra Costa County city of Walnut Creek. First Northern Community Bancorp was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Dixon, California.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services. The company provides its services to customers through digital platforms; and a network of industry-licensed customer service representatives and financial consultants through phone, email, and online at two national financial centers, as well as in-person at 30 regional financial centers in the United States. E*TRADE Financial Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for First Northern Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northern Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.