Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Heartland Financial USA from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.00.

HTLF opened at $30.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Heartland Financial USA has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $51.85.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $154.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.79 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 19.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Robert B. Engel purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.01 per share, with a total value of $66,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,040. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert B. Engel bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.97 per share, with a total value of $107,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,907 shares in the company, valued at $132,341.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $204,650. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. 56.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

