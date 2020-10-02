HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) PT Set at €45.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) has been assigned a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.76% from the stock’s previous close.

HLE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €42.38 ($49.86).

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA stock opened at €44.22 ($52.02) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €42.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is €35.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a 1 year low of €20.24 ($23.81) and a 1 year high of €50.85 ($59.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.39, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.98.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

