HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Upgraded to Buy by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HENKY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.00.

HENKEL AG & CO/S stock opened at $23.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. HENKEL AG & CO/S has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $24.90.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

