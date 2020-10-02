Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

HRTX has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Heron Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Heron Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.44.

Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.79. Heron Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.81.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $22.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.35 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.52% and a negative net margin of 157.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,742,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,588,000 after acquiring an additional 380,860 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,029,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,115,000 after purchasing an additional 45,073 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,171,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,072,000 after purchasing an additional 736,637 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,430,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,270,000 after purchasing an additional 54,068 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,577,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,262,000 after purchasing an additional 555,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

