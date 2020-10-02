Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $4.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a sell rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.81.

Shares of HT stock opened at $5.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.45. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $14.82. The company has a market cap of $219.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($1.17). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 11.73% and a negative net margin of 25.97%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, COO Neil H. Shah bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 553,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,555. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 244.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 228.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 12,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

