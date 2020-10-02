Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of Heska from $90.00 to $116.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heska from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Heska from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Heska from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.30.

Get Heska alerts:

NASDAQ HSKA opened at $98.58 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.52. The stock has a market cap of $930.99 million, a P/E ratio of -58.33 and a beta of 1.71. Heska has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $110.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $45.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.94 million. Heska had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 9.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Heska will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson sold 9,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $983,024.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,955 shares in the company, valued at $7,815,669.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total transaction of $109,063.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,102,509.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSKA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Heska by 95.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Heska by 34.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Heska by 11.5% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Heska by 78.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heska in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.