Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Hilltop from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Stephens upgraded shares of Hilltop from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilltop from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.33.

Shares of Hilltop stock opened at $20.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.00. Hilltop has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $26.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.31.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.63. Hilltop had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $572.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hilltop will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $409,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 702,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,363,677.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 20,554 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 24.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 824,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,468,000 after purchasing an additional 161,801 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 10.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $750,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 11,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

