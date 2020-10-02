Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Himax Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Himax Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.21.

Himax Technologies stock opened at $3.65 on Thursday. Himax Technologies has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $5.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.42. The company has a market cap of $628.47 million, a P/E ratio of -52.14 and a beta of 0.95.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.00 million. Himax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. Himax Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Himax Technologies will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Himax Technologies by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,749,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,332 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Himax Technologies by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Himax Technologies by 1,361.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 356,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 331,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

