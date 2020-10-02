Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hitachi Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo, is one of the world’s leading global electronics companies. They manufacture and market a wide range of products, including computers, semiconductors, consumer products and power and industrial equipment. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Hitachi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of HTHIY stock opened at $67.69 on Wednesday. Hitachi has a 12 month low of $45.97 and a 12 month high of $86.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.47. The firm has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $4.03. Hitachi had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Hitachi will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information and telecommunication systems, social infrastructure and industrial systems, electronic systems and equipment, construction machinery, high functional materials and components, automotive systems, smart life and ecofriendly systems, other products, and financial services in Japan and internationally.

