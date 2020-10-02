HLS Therapeutics Inc (TSE:HLS) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.77) Per Share, Clarus Securities Forecasts

HLS Therapeutics Inc (TSE:HLS) – Analysts at Clarus Securities upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HLS Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 28th. Clarus Securities analyst N. Atkinson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.77) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.78). Clarus Securities also issued estimates for HLS Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Separately, Bloom Burton raised HLS Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Shares of HLS opened at C$14.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. HLS Therapeutics has a one year low of C$13.35 and a one year high of C$25.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$15.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.41.

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.27). The firm had revenue of C$17.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.19 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. HLS Therapeutics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30.17%.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and distributes pharmaceutical products in North American markets. It is focused on treatment products for the central nervous system and cardiovascular specialties. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

