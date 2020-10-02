Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Cox Capital Mgt LLC

Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,203 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 3.7% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP raised its holdings in Home Depot by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Bank of America raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.72.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total value of $2,658,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $276.55. 20,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,096,851. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $278.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.23. The company has a market cap of $298.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

