Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

HOPE has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Hope Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hope Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Hope Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.75.

Shares of NASDAQ HOPE opened at $7.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Hope Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $15.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.63. The stock has a market cap of $929.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.63.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $121.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.10 million. Analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,069,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,672,000 after acquiring an additional 256,038 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,885,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,502,000 after acquiring an additional 128,441 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,047,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,656,000 after acquiring an additional 19,274 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 846,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,804,000 after acquiring an additional 79,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 653,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,376,000 after acquiring an additional 86,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

