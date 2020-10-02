Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
HOPE has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Hope Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hope Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Hope Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.75.
Shares of NASDAQ HOPE opened at $7.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Hope Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $15.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.63. The stock has a market cap of $929.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.63.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,069,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,672,000 after acquiring an additional 256,038 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,885,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,502,000 after acquiring an additional 128,441 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,047,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,656,000 after acquiring an additional 19,274 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 846,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,804,000 after acquiring an additional 79,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 653,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,376,000 after acquiring an additional 86,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.
Hope Bancorp Company Profile
Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
See Also: What is a front-end load?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.