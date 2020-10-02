Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.47 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) to announce $57.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $56.40 million and the highest is $58.00 million. Horizon Bancorp reported sales of $54.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full year sales of $223.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $219.70 million to $225.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $216.13 million, with estimates ranging from $214.10 million to $218.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Horizon Bancorp.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $54.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.50 million.

HBNC has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 26.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 9.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 524,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 44,585 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 6.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 572,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 36,774 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 4.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 20.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares during the period. 51.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HBNC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.25. 22 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.24. Horizon Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $19.48. The stock has a market cap of $445.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horizon Bancorp (HBNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.