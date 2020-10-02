Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $57.47 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) will post $57.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $56.40 million to $58.00 million. Horizon Bancorp posted sales of $54.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full-year sales of $223.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $219.70 million to $225.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $216.13 million, with estimates ranging from $214.10 million to $218.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $54.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.50 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 10.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Shares of Horizon Bancorp stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,310. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.24. The firm has a market cap of $445.76 million, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.32. Horizon Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 524,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 44,585 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 572,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 36,774 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

