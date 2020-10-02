Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $541.04

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $541.04 and traded as high as $583.60. Howden Joinery Group shares last traded at $576.40, with a volume of 1,559,086 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on HWDN. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Monday, June 8th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 580 ($7.58) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 523 ($6.83) to GBX 530 ($6.93) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 607.86 ($7.94).

The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 558.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 541.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported GBX (1.80) (($0.02)) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Howden Joinery Group Plc will post 3444.0000104 EPS for the current year.

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile (LON:HWDN)

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, doors and worktops, breakfast bars, ovens, dishwashers, fridge-freezers, built-under fridges, frontals, sinks, taps, flooring, hardware products, lighting products, joinery doors, and skirting and architrave products.

