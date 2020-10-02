HSBC Analysts Give Air France KLM (EPA:AF) a €2.50 Price Target

HSBC set a €2.50 ($2.94) price objective on Air France KLM (EPA:AF) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €3.50 ($4.12) price target on Air France KLM and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €3.20 ($3.76) price target on Air France KLM and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group set a €3.15 ($3.71) price target on Air France KLM and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €4.00 ($4.71) price target on Air France KLM and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €2.20 ($2.59) price target on Air France KLM and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €4.59 ($5.40).

EPA:AF opened at €2.93 ($3.44) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €3.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of €4.23. Air France KLM has a 1-year low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a 1-year high of €14.65 ($17.24).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

