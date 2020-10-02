HSBC Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €1.50 Price Target

HSBC set a €1.50 ($1.76) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

LHA has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.80 ($8.00) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group set a €5.85 ($6.88) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €9.50 ($11.18) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of €6.45 ($7.59).

Shares of LHA stock opened at €7.30 ($8.59) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €8.47 and its 200-day moving average is €8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.04, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion and a PE ratio of -1.54. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of €7.02 ($8.26) and a 52 week high of €17.95 ($21.12).

Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

