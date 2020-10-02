HSBC Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €1.50 Price Target

HSBC set a €1.50 ($1.76) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

LHA has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.80 ($8.00) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group set a €5.85 ($6.88) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €9.50 ($11.18) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of €6.45 ($7.59).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Shares of LHA stock opened at €7.30 ($8.59) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €8.47 and its 200-day moving average is €8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.04, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion and a PE ratio of -1.54. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of €7.02 ($8.26) and a 52 week high of €17.95 ($21.12).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.