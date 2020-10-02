HSBC Upgrades ESSILOR INTL S/S (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) to “Buy”

ESSILOR INTL S/S (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) was upgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ESLOY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of ESSILOR INTL S/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ESSILOR INTL S/S in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on ESSILOR INTL S/S in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ESSILOR INTL S/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of ESSILOR INTL S/S stock opened at $67.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. ESSILOR INTL S/S has a 12 month low of $48.79 and a 12 month high of $80.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.08. The stock has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.75 and a beta of 0.84.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses North America, Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses & Readers.

